A Syrian refugee prays on a rail track at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Syrian refugees and other migrants are stopped by Macedonian police at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A refugee sleeps inside a storage space of the railway company at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A man carrying a child on his shoulders reacts at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A woman sits in a wheelchair at Greece's border with Macedonia, while waiting to enter Gevgelija, Macedonia August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

A refugee boy carries a baby as they make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

A refugee woman carries a baby as she and other refugees make their way to the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, in Greece August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Michalis Karagiannis

Macedonian police special forces block migrants on Greece's border with Macedonia from entering Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni in Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Macedonian police special forces block migrants on Greece's border with Macedonia from entering Macedonia, near the village of Idomeni in Greece, August 22, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

GEVGELIJA, Macedonia Thousands of migrants stormed across Macedonia's border on Saturday, overwhelming security forces who threw stun grenades and lashed out with batons in an increasingly futile bid to stem their flow through the Balkans to western Europe.

Some had spent days in the open with little or no access to food or water after Macedonia on Thursday declared a state of emergency and sealed its borders to migrants, many of them refugees from war in Syria and other conflicts in the Middle East.

Hundreds remained in a rain-soaked no-man’s land and authorities said they would continue to enforce a regime of rationed access despite the even greater pace of arrivals from the other side in Greece.

Migrants had been pouring across the border into Macedonia at a rate of some 2,000 per day, en route to Serbia then Hungary and Europe's Schengen zone. Some 50,000 hit Greek shores in July alone by boat from Turkey.

"In this Europe, animals are sleeping in beds and we sleep in the rain," said 23-year-old Syrian woman Fatima Hamido on entering Macedonia. "I was freezing for four days in the rain, with nothing to eat."

Thirty-two-year-old Saeed from Syria said of the blocked border: "We know this was not Macedonia and the Macedonian police. This was the European Union. Please tell Brussels we are coming, no matter what."

The surge in numbers in recent weeks had overwhelmed the Macedonian border town of Gevgelija, testing the patience of a conservative government that faces an election in April and has for years been thwarted in its efforts to join the European Union and NATO by a dispute with Greece over Macedonia's name.

The government lashed out at Greece, as an EU member, for letting the migrants through and in some cases aiding their passage by chartering ships to take them from inundated Greek islands to the mainland.

"PROCEEDING AS PLANNED"

On Friday, riot police fired tear gas and stun grenades to drive back angry crowds, in the latest flare-up in a migration crisis that has brought ripples from the conflicts of the Middle East to Europe's shores.

Some 600 were allowed through overnight, squeezing onto a dawn train north to the Serbian border. But more kept arriving on the Greek side, converging on a filthy, chaotic strip of frontier with little sign of an organised aid effort.

Some Greeks sold sandwiches and drinks to those prepared to pay. A man with a generator charged 1.5 euros to charge mobile phones.

Tired, angry and wet, one part of the crowd pushed through police lines, while others ran through open fields several kilometres from the bulk of police.

Despite the scenes of squalor and chaos, of small children crying behind razor wire, the government insisted it would press on.

"We will proceed as planned; we will control the border and allow as many people in as our capacities allow," said Interior Ministry spokesman Ivo Kotevski. "You should ask the Greek authorities what their plans are."

For many Macedonians, the crisis has echoes of 1999, when hundreds of thousands of ethnic Albanians took shelter in refugee camps on Macedonia's northern border during a war in neighbouring Kosovo, then a province of Serbia.

(Additional reporting by Yannis Behrakis and Fedja Grulovic in IDOMENI, Greece; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Andrew Roche and Raissa Kasolowsky)