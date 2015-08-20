* Dangerous crush for trains through Macedonia to Serbia
* UNHCR urges government to provide site for shelter
* Problem may worsen as Greece tries to alleviate islands
By Fatos Bytyci
GEVGELIJA, Macedonia, Aug 20 More than 1,000
migrants and refugees are gathered in a dusty no-man's land
between Greece and Macedonia, held back by Macedonian police
overwhelmed by a dangerous crush at a nearby railway station for
trains heading north to Serbia.
Police periodically allow small groups through to join
roughly another 1,000 at the once-sleepy Gevgelija railway
station, unrecognisable since the surge in Middle Eastern,
African and Asian migrants and refugees - many of them Syrians -
trying to reach the European Union.
At the station, families sleep in the open, before running
and pressing to board the few trains leaving for Serbia, the
last stop before Hungary and Europe's borderless Schengen zone.
Stung by scenes of chaos, of children squeezing through open
carriage windows to escape the crush and men wielding sticks,
Macedonia has sent riot police to Gevgelija to try to restore
some semblance of order.
It appealed on Wednesday for neighbouring countries to send
train wagons to address the demand. But the United Nations
refugee agency urged the government to do more, saying it should
allocate a site to properly accommodate the 1,500-2,000 migrants
and refugees now arriving daily, up from 200 per day in May.
The problem risks worsening with the possible arrival of
thousands more being evacuated by boat from the Greek island of
Kos to the mainland after 21,000 people landed on Greek shores
last week alone.
A passenger ship, which has acted as a floating
accommodation and registration centre for Syrian refugees since
Sunday, was expected to dock in the northern port of
Thessaloniki on Thursday. It was unclear whether they would be
allowed to disembark, but if they are, they will almost
certainly head for Gevgelija.
HARSHER WEATHER
"Depending on how Greece uses ships to decongest the islands
that will also temporarily increase the arrivals here," said
Alexandra Krause, Senior Protection Officer at the UNHCR in the
Macedonian capital, Skopje.
"The (Macedonian) government needs to provide an appropriate
site to be able to shelter the arrivals properly and to ensure
sufficient assistance," Krause told Reuters.
The only site currently being used is at the local police
station, where Krause said the UNHCR had constructed some
shelter with capacity for just 165 people. Krause said the Red
Cross had access to the migrants and refugees in the border area
but warned of harsher weather approaching.
In Serbia, conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said
authorities would open a temporary shelter in the capital,
Belgrade, to house migrants and refugees currently camping in a
park outside the main railway station, before they continue
north to Hungary.
Hungary is building a fence to keep them out, angering
Serbia which fears becoming the latest bottleneck in a crisis
challenging European unity.
In the Macedonian-Greek no-man's land, people warm
themselves by small camp fires as children play in the dusty
scrubland near a white border stone bearing the letters SFRY,
the acronym for the former socialist Yugoslav federation of
which Macedonia was once a member.
"My wife is eight months pregnant," said Hassam Alali, who
said he was from the devastated Syrian city of Aleppo. "It's
hard here. We can't sleep, we cannot eat."
(Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Giles Elgood)