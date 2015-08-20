* Government declares state of emergency in border zones
* Dangerous crush for trains through Macedonia to Serbia
* UNHCR urges government to provide site for shelter
* Problem may worsen as Greece ferries migrants from islands
By Fatos Bytyci
GEVGELIJA, Macedonia, Aug 20 Macedonia moved to
cut off the flow of migrants pouring over its southern border
with Greece on Thursday, deploying riot police in armoured
vehicles and calling out the army under a state of emergency.
Authorities said official border crossings remained open,
but that they would "reduce illegal border entry to a minimum".
A Reuters reporter near the border town of Gevgelija said a
column of riot police armed with tear gas and armoured vehicles
had shut off passage for several thousand people now stranded in
no-man's land.
"No more Macedonia," one officer said in English to a Syrian
man requesting passage.
The flow into Gevgelija, which has hit 1,500 to 2,000 a day,
suddenly stopped. The shutdown came after days of desperate
scenes at the local railway station as thousands of people
pressed to board trains to Serbia, young children being passed
through open carriage windows.
Macedonia acted as a Greek car ferry docked in Athens
carrying 2,400 Syrian refugees from the island of Kos, just some
of the 50,000 Middle Eastern, African and Asian migrants and
refugees who arrived in Greece in July alone. Many will take
buses north, heading for Macedonia, then Serbia and Europe's
borderless Schengen zone in Hungary.
NO COORDINATION
"We cannot hermetically close the borders," Interior
Ministry spokesman Ivo Kotevski told Reuters. But "we will try
to reduce illegal border entry to a minimum."
Kotevski said there was no coordination between Greek and
Macedonian police. The two countries have has an uneasy
relationship, rooted in a dispute over Macedonia's name, since
it declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, a row that has
blocked Skopje's integration with NATO and the European Union.
Kotevski said a state of emergency had been declared on the
northern and southern borders and that soldiers would be brought
in to help address a crisis that is straining the capacity of
cash-strapped Macedonia and Serbia.
To the north, Hungary is racing to complete a fence along
its 175-km border with Serbia to keep them out, threatening to
create a bottleneck of tens of thousands.
Macedonia appealed on Wednesday for neighbouring countries
to send train carriages to address the demand. But the United
Nations refugee agency urged the government to do more, saying
it should allocate a site to accommodate the migrants and
refugees.
"Depending on how Greece uses ships to de-congest the
islands, that will also temporarily increase the arrivals here,"
Alexandra Krause, senior protection officer at the UNHCR in the
Macedonian capital, Skopje.
"The (Macedonian) government needs to provide an appropriate
site to be able to shelter the arrivals properly and to ensure
sufficient assistance," Krause told Reuters.
The only site currently being used is at the local police
station, where Krause said the UNHCR had constructed some
shelter with capacity for just 165 people. Krause said the Red
Cross had access to the migrants and refugees in the border area
but warned of harsher weather approaching.
