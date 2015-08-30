BRUSSELS Aug 30 Luxembourg, which holds the rotating EU presidency, will hold a meeting with ministers from the 28-country bloc on Sept. 14 to discuss measures to tackle the migrant issue.

"The situation of migration phenomena outside and inside the European Union has recently taken unprecedented proportions," Luxembourg said in a statement.

"In order to assess the situation on the ground, the political actions under way and to discuss the next steps in order to strengthen the European response, the Luxembourg Minister for Immigration and Asylum Jean Asselborn decided to convene an extraordinary JHA Council," it said.

The JHA refers to the Justice and Home Affairs Council. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Alison Williams)