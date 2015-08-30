(Adds details)
BRUSSELS Aug 30 European Union ministers have
been called to an extraordinary EU meeting on Sept. 14 to
discuss a huge surge in irregular immigration, as European
leaders struggle to define a coherent response to the crisis.
Luxembourg, which holds the rotating EU presidency and
called the meeting, said on Sunday: "The situation of migration
phenomena outside and inside the European Union has recently
taken unprecedented proportions."
"In order to assess the situation on the ground, the
political actions under way and to discuss the next steps in
order to strengthen the European response, the Luxembourg
Minister for Immigration and Asylum Jean Asselborn decided to
convene an extraordinary JHA Council," it said.
The JHA refers to the Justice and Home Affairs Council, made
up of the interior or justice ministers of all 28 EU countries
who usually meet every three months.
Luxembourg said the meeting would focus on return policy,
international cooperation, and investigation and measures to
prevent human trafficking.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged other European Union
countries on Sunday to accept a greater share of the refugees
fleeing to the bloc, as her government struggles to cope with an
expected record 800,000 arrivals this year.
(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)