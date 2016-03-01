BERLIN, March 1 Television pictures of migrants
desperate to make their way into western Europe via the Balkans
show the urgency of a European Union summit next Monday in
tackling the bloc's migrant crisis, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said on Tuesday.
"The pictures show us clearly every day that there is a need
for talks," Merkel told reporters after meeting Croatian Prime
Minister Tihomir Oreskovic in Berlin, adding that she was in
regular contact with Greece's prime minster.
"We need to deal with the difficult situation in Greece and
... return to the Schengen system as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Joseph Nasr; Editing by Madeline
Chambers)