BRUSSELS, April 23 European Union leaders agreed
on Thursday to triple the funding for a search and rescue
operation for refugees in the Mediterranean Sea after nearly
2,000 drowned trying to reach Europe since the start of the
year.
"We want to move quickly. So we will triple the financial
resources for the relevant missions of Frontex, clearly improve
them," German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a news conference
after an emergency summit in Brussels.
"For Germany I can add: if it turns out that the funds are
not sufficient we will have to talk about it again. Money should
be no object here."
