* EU summit held days after Merkel silenced party rebels
* Progress report on refugees exposes glaring deficiencies
* Renzi leads pushback on migration, pipeline, bank
guarantees
By Noah Barkin
BRUSSELS, Dec 18 Only two of the 11 refugee
reception "hotpots" Europe hoped to get up and running this year
are working. Less than one percent of the 160,000 migrants it
agreed to relocate have been. And a recent drop in arrivals has
more to do with the weather than any crackdown by Turkey.
The harsh reality of Europe's refugee crisis, spelled out in
stark numbers and cautionary rhetoric in a report given to EU
leaders at their end-of-year summit, was a sobering wake-up call
for German Chancellor Angela Merkel after her triumphal showing
earlier in the week at a congress of her conservative party.
At that meeting in the southern German city of Karlsruhe,
Merkel delivered a passionate defence of her refugee stance and,
crucially, pledged to substantially reduce the number of
migrants entering Germany.
Her political future probably rests on her ability to
deliver on that promise, and to do so in the first few months of
2016, before three state elections take place in mid-March. Yet
at the summit in Brussels, it was abundantly clear how limited
her leverage really is.
Although she described a "mini-summit" with Turkish Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu before the full EU met as "very good",
the appetite in other European countries for her voluntary
programme to resettle migrants from Turkey seems limited. A
majority of EU leaders stayed away.
Publicly, German officials have praised Ankara for its
apparent readiness to help Europe on the migrants. Privately
they express disappointment with what Turkey has done so far to
stem the tide of refugees crossing the Aegean Sea to Greece.
The report by the Luxembourg presidency of the EU on how the
bloc is managing the migration flows spoke of "significant gaps"
in implementation and acknowledged that the planned relocation
of 160,000 migrants -- hailed by Merkel in her Karlsruhe speech
as a "major success" -- was "unsatisfactory".
Even European Council President Donald Tusk spoke of a
"delivery deficit" on the implementation of a range of migrant
measures agreed by leaders in recent months. The summit
conclusions said: "Deficiencies, notably as regards hotspots,
relocation and returns, must be rapidly addressed".
MERKEL VERSUS THE WORLD
In a positive development for Merkel, EU leaders pledged to
fast-track the establishment of a border and coastguard force, a
key element of her strategy to stem the influx at the bloc's
external rim.
However some leaders, including Greece's Alexis Tsipras,
made clear their opposition to giving Brussels powers to send in
EU border guards without the consent of the country concerned.
Ultimately, officials acknowledged, the EU has little direct
leverage over how member states police the bloc's external
borders, beyond the implicit threat to boot them out of the
Schengen free-travel zone if they don't cooperate -- a breakup
German officials say would be disastrous for Europe.
In contrast to Karlsruhe, where Merkel deftly headed off any
open dissent, the frustration with her policies on a range of
issues was glaringly apparent in Brussels.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi led the rebellion,
trying to convince fellow centre-left leaders to rise up and
push back against Merkel and German power at a pre-summit
meeting.
Renzi's ire centred around the Nord Stream-2 project,
unveiled back in September, which would double the amount of gas
shipped directly from Russia to Germany -- raising eyebrows at a
time when the EU has sanctions in place against Russia over
Ukraine, and after another Russian pipeline project, South
Stream, was cancelled last year, to the detriment of Italy.
Siding with Renzi, European Council President Tusk, a Pole,
said he believed Nord Stream-2 flouted EU rules on diversifying
energy supplies. Officials said only Germany and the Netherlands
appeared to be in favour of it.
One source close to the meeting tried to play down the
seriousness of the clash, before adding that, in any case,
"attacking Merkel is not a sin".
The German chancellor also appeared relatively isolated in
opposing a European bank deposit insurance scheme that the
European Commission and many other EU states see as a crucial
pillar of the bloc's ambitious "banking union" project.
"It was pretty much Merkel versus the rest of the world in
the room. Renzi complained about Nord Stream, others about the
economic bits," said an EU diplomat.
Ultimately though, it is the migration crisis, and not these
side issues, which will make or break the German leader. She
bought herself some time in Karlsruhe but -- as the EU summit
made clear -- remains uncomfortably dependent on other states,
notably Turkey, to make that time count.
(Additional reporting by Alastair Macdonald, Gabriela Baczynska
and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)