German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses an annual news conference in Berlin, Germany, August 31, 2015. Merkel said on Monday that Berlin expected Athens to stick to the reform pledges it made in exchange for a third bailout program. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that if Europe was not able to agree to a fair distribution of refugees, the passport-free Schengen zone would be called into question.

"If we don't succeed in fairly distributing refugees then of course the Schengen question will be on the agenda for many," she said at a news conference in Berlin.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Josie Le Blond; Writing by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley)