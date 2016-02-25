* NATO and EU aim to target people-smugglers in Aegean
By Robin Emmott
BRUSSELS, Feb 25 NATO allies have overcome
territorial sensitivities between Greece and Turkey and agreed
on how their ships will help counter the criminal networks
smuggling refugees into Europe across the Aegean Sea, NATO's
chief said on Thursday.
After late-night talks in Brussels, NATO envoys set out how
ships already sent to the Aegean, including Turkish and Greek
vessels, will pass reconnaissance to Turkish and Greek
coastguards and to the European Union border agency, Frontex, as
well as returning to Turkey any migrants NATO crews rescue.
"Greek and Turkish forces will not operate in each other's
territorial waters and airspace," NATO Secretary-General Jens
Stoltenberg said in a statement, after ambassadors settled the
details of a mission defence ministers announced on Feb. 11.
NATO diplomats said one of the issues was where Greek and
Turkish ships should patrol, and whether that would set a
precedent for claims over disputed territorial waters.
Stoltenberg said any NATO vessels, other than Greek or
Turkish ships, would be able to sail in any territorial waters.
Germany, which has pushed the plan to complement an EU
accord with Turkey to stem the flow of refugees arriving in
Europe, hopes the mission will effectively seal the maritime
border, although NATO says its crews will stop migrant boats
only if they are in distress.
"NATO's task is not to turn back the boats," Stoltenberg
said.
A NATO diplomat also played down German expectations that
the mission could have a big impact on migrant flows, saying
NATO ships would not be permanently on the busiest sea routes
for migrants and may encounter relatively few migrant boats.
The mission will initially be led by Germany navy, which
commands the fleet that NATO has sent to the Aegean.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Prime Minister
Ahmet Davutoglu asked NATO to help tackle a crisis in which more
than a million refugees arrived in Europe last year.
People-smuggling gangs made more than $6 billion last year,
most of it from trafficking migrants into Europe, the EU's
police agency Europol said this week.
Unlike the EU's mission off the Italian coast, which brings
rescued migrants to Europe's shores, NATO will return migrants
to Turkey even if they are picked up in Greek waters, something
NATO envoys reaffirmed at their meeting.
"In case of rescue of persons coming via Turkey, they will
be taken back to Turkey," Stoltenberg said.
One military official close to the talks said the aim was to
have the mission fully operational before an EU-Turkey summit in
Brussels on March 7. However, a NATO diplomat said that details
still needed to be worked out.
The EU is relying on Turkey to help stem the flow of Syrians
fleeing civil war, giving Ankara 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion)
to set up centres and resettle refugees, although progress in
implementing the deal has been slow.
Relations between Greece and Turkey have traditionally been
tense and Greece's defence minister this week accused Turkey of
trying to undermine the NATO agreement.
