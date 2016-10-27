ISTANBUL Oct 27 A NATO mission in the Aegean
sea to stem the flow of migrants towards Europe has fulfilled
its target and is no longer necessary, Turkish Defence Minister
Fikri Isik said on Thursday.
Speaking to the state broadcaster TRT in Brussels, Isik said
Turkey has informed NATO about the need to complete the mission.
Following last year's uncontrolled migrant flows to Europe,
the worst such crisis since World War Two, NATO ships had begun
patrolling in the Aegean Sea with the European Union's border
agency Frontex and local coastguards.
(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing
by Daren Butler)