* Capturing smugglers part of EU's response to migrant
crisis
* Warships to operate in high seas, not off Libyan coast
By Robin Emmott
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 3 The European Union is set to
intensify its actions against migrant smugglers in the
Mediterranean, the bloc's top diplomat said on Thursday, seeing
sufficient political support to start searching and diverting
smuggler vessels.
As Europe struggles to respond to its worst refugee crisis
in decades, France, Britain and Italy want to stop the smugglers
who pack people onto rickety boats for the dangerous journey by
sea, part of a wider plan to include taking in asylum seekers.
EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said she saw "a
broad consensus" among defence ministers meeting in Luxembourg
to go beyond intelligence gathering on smuggler routes in the
Mediterranean and to search vessels and make arrests.
EU foreign ministers who meet on Friday must also sign off
on the plan, while governments will also need to agree on
increasing the number of warships in the Mediterranean, from
four today, possibly up to seven.
"I see a broad consensus on the need to start phase two ...
that would mean the capture and disposal of vessels," Mogherini
said, adding that EU warships could have already intervened on
at least 16 occasions over the past 5 weeks to confront
smugglers if EU operations had be given the go-ahead to do so.
"This is one fundamental part in our fight against the
trafficking organisations. Making their life difficult, if not
impossible, is a very important element."
People smugglers typically abandon the laden, flimsy boats
several kilometres (miles) off the Libyan coast and let the
sea's current take people towards Malta and Italian shores.
EU approval for warships to operate in the high seas would
allow vessels to be searched while smugglers are still on board,
an EU military official told Reuters.
There are other risks however. With the military mission
deployed, traffickers will have to leave the vessels earlier to
avoid being arrested, increasing risks for migrants. Engagements
with smugglers are also a problem, as traffickers have already
opened fire on coast guards in the past few months.
At this stage, warships would not try to capture or destroy
boats in Libyan territorial waters, Mogherini said. To do so,
the European Union wants to have approval from the United
Nations, which Mogherini said she is "actively seeking" or from
a Libyan government of national unity, whose establishment is
far from guaranteed.
