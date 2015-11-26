Migrants walk after crossing the border from Greece into Macedonia, near Gevgelija, Macedonia November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

AMSTERDAM A Dutch high court on Thursday upheld a government policy of refusing food and shelter to rejected asylum-seekers who refuse to be repatriated.

The Raad van State, which reviews the legality of government decisions, found that the policy does not contravene the European Convention on Human Rights and that a rejected asylum seeker does not have the right to appeal to the European Social Charter.

Dutch policy toward asylum-seekers and immigrants has been criticized by NGOs and the United Nations as overly strict.

