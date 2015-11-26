Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
AMSTERDAM A Dutch high court on Thursday upheld a government policy of refusing food and shelter to rejected asylum-seekers who refuse to be repatriated.
The Raad van State, which reviews the legality of government decisions, found that the policy does not contravene the European Convention on Human Rights and that a rejected asylum seeker does not have the right to appeal to the European Social Charter.
Dutch policy toward asylum-seekers and immigrants has been criticized by NGOs and the United Nations as overly strict.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Dominic Evans)
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.