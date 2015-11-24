Migrants receive instructions from a Norwegian police officer at the Storskog border crossing station near Kirkenes, after crossing the border between Norway and Russia, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Cornelius Poppe/NTB Scanpix

OSLO Norway will introduce tighter border controls after neighbouring Sweden imposed stricter rules, the Norwegian prime minister said on Tuesday.

"The Swedes are strengthening their borders so it is important for us to control our borders as well. It is both a security measure and also a way to control how many (people) comes on the ferries," Prime Minister Erna Solberg told broadcaster TV2.

The controls on ferries to and from Norway and on the Swedish border will come into effect from Thursday morning 0700 GMT.

Norway is not a member of the European Union but is a member of the passport-free Schengen zone.

Sweden said on Tuesday it will introduce tighter border controls and asylum rules in a bid to reduce the number of asylum seekers reaching the country.

