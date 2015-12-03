* Increased public spending will stimulate economic activity
* Asylum numbers expected to triple to some 35,000 this year
By Ole Petter Skonnord
OSLO, Dec 3 An extra billion dollars spent on
the tens of thousands of migrants arriving in Norway this year
will stimulate the economy although increased public spending
would need to be reined in at a later point, the statistics
agency said on Thursday.
Some 35,000 people seeking protection are expected to arrive
this year, triple the number it was last year, leading the
government to raise its 2016 budget spending forecasts by some
9.5 billion crowns ($1.10 billion) in October.
"We estimate that mainland GDP will be about 0.2 percentage
point higher next year because of the arrivals of asylum
seekers," Statistics Norway head, Christine Meyer, told a news
conference.
"The deciding factor (for future spending) will be how well
integration (in society) will work. Good integration will be
beneficial the Norwegian economy in the years ahead," she said.
The agency revised its forecasts upwards for mainland GDP on
Thursday, excluding the volatile retail and oil sectors, to 1.5
percent in 2015 from the 1.3 percent it saw in September and in
2016 to 2.0 percent from 1.8 percent.
Spending on asylum seekers would lift GDP by 0.24 percentage
points in 2016 and 2017 and by 0.29 points in 2018, it said.
The oil-producing nation had one of the best-performing
economies in Europe until the halving of crude prices over the
last 18 months led to the country's top industry cutting
investments and jobs.
However, growth is expected to rebound in the second half of
2016 and grow above trend due to low interest rates, a weak
crown, more investments in the mainland and increased exports as
well as public spending, the agency said.
(Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Louise Ireland)