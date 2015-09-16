(Adds comments on quotas, background)
VIENNA, Sept 16 Hungary will build a fence along
parts of its border with Croatia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban
said in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse
published on Wednesday.
Hungary has already barricaded its border with Serbia with a
175-km (110-mile) razor-wire fence in an attempt to block
thousands of migrants trekking up the Balkans. It has also said
it is preparing to extend the fence eastwards towards Romania.
"We have decided to build a fence also on the border with
Romania," Orban was quoted as saying in the interview posted on
Die Presse's website. "We will also erect a fence at certain
locations on the Croatian border," he said.
Austria and Germany, further along the migrants' main route
into the heart of the European Union, have called for an EU
leaders' summit to address the continent's migration crisis, its
biggest in decades.
Hungary was among a group of ex-Communist eastern states
that blocked efforts by Germany and France this week to secure
agreement for a proposal to relocate 120,000 people from
frontier countries according to mandatory national quotas.
But Orban said that if such a plan were approved, he would
not be able to stand in the way of its implementation.
"I will vote against it," Orban was quoted as saying of the
plan. "But if it is law, we cannot legally oppose it. Hungary
would lose in court. That is the institutional trap."
