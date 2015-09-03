BERLIN, Sept 3 The influx of refugees into
Europe threatens to undermine the continent's Christian roots
and governments must control their borders before they can
decide how many asylum seekers they can take, Hungarian Prime
Minister Viktor Orban said.
In an opinion piece for Germany's Frankfurt Allgemeine
Zeitung, Orban said the people of Europe were at odds with the
majority of governments on the refugee crisis.
"The people want us to master the situation and protect our
borders," he wrote. "Only when we have protected our borders can
questions be asked about the numbers of people we can take in,
or whether there should be quotas."
(Writing by Paul Carrel; editing by John Stonestreet)