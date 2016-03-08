BRUSSELS EU leaders agreed at a summit with Turkey on Monday to follow up by next week on Turkish proposals to halt departures of all migrants and refugees to Greece in return for EU actions, the Luxembourg premier said.

After the summit concluded, Xavier Bettel tweeted that summit chairman Donald Tusk "will take forward the proposals and work out the details with the Turkish side before the March" 17-18 summit of EU leaders, a long-scheduled meeting.

Martin Selmayr, chief-of-staff to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, tweeted: "Deal. Breakthrough with Turkey."

