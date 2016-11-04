PARIS Nov 4 French police moved in at dawn on Friday to evacuate thousands of migrants living in tents under a railway bridge in northeast Paris where numbers have soared since the closure of another large camp outside the port city of Calais last week.

Police moved in around 0500 GMT, a Reuters journalist at the scene said.

A spokeswoman for the Paris prefecture said the migrants - many from war-torn countries such as Afghanistan and Sudan - would be transferred by bus to holding centres across the Paris area where they will be able to process asylum requests.

"The evacuation operation is running smoothly so far," she said, adding that all the migrants would be moved out on Friday. Some 600 police officers have been deployed at the location, she said. Estimates put the number at the camp at as many as 3,000. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont and Cyril Camu; Editing by Brian Love)