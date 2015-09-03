WARSAW, Sept 3 Polish Foreign Minister Grzegorz
Schetyna said on Thursday that Europe should do all it can to
stop illegal migrants from entering, though the country is
prepared to share the burden of giving shelter to refugees in
genuine need.
"All must be done to stop immigration at Europe's borders.
We have to defend ourselves against illegal, uncontrolled
immigration," Schetyna told public broadcaster TVP1.
The European Union is struggling to cope with its biggest
influx of refugees since World War Two, most fleeing war or
extreme poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, whose country is expecting
to cater for some 800,000 this year alone, said on Tuesday
refugees should be distributed across the EU according to member
states' ability to receive them.
In July, Poland agreed to accept more than 2,000 refugees
from Syria and North Africa by 2017.
"Poland shows solidarity, the gesture confirms this.
...Today's situation is very dramatic. Questions about future
numbers arise. ... We're ready for further discussion and
accepting tough decisions," Schetyna added.
He said Poland was also facing pressure from the east, as
economic migrants from Ukraine flee the conflict in the
country's east, and was aware any escalation of the conflict
could trigger a huge wave of refugees.
Poland will take part in a summit of central European states
in Prague on Friday that will seek to forge a common position on
the crisis.{ID:nL5N1161XG]
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting by Anna
Wlodarczak-Semczuk and Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by John
Stonestreet)