WARSAW, July 9 Poland has agreed to accept 2,000
migrants from Syria and North Africa by 2017, Poland's ministry
of internal affairs said on Thursday, as part of the European
Union's plan to relocate refugees around the bloc and mitigate
the migration crisis in its southern states.
"The deputy minister declared today during an informal
meeting with his counterparts in Luxembourg that Poland would be
ready to host 2.000 people by 2017," the ministry's spokeswoman
Malgorzata Wozniak said.
"Our goal is to show solidarity with other EU countries,
solidarity which Poland has experienced before."
Poland, along with several other central and eastern
European countries, had rejected the mandatory migrants quota
proposed earlier by the European Commission.
In June, EU leaders endorsed ways to counter the migration
crisis in the Mediterranean by sharing 60,000 refugees and
asylum seekers over the next two years, but failed to decide
precise national commitments to take people in.
According to a plan to be considered at a meeting in
Luxembourg on Thursday, 20,000 refugees would be resettled in
Europe directly from their countries of origin or transit, such
as Syrians escaping war or displaced in Lebanon or Jordan.
Another 40,000 asylum seekers already in Italy and Greece
would be transferred to other EU countries.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Toni Reinhold)