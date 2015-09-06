(Adds message on barriers, new Mediterranean rescue total)
By Isla Binnie
VATICAN CITY, Sept 6 Pope Francis called on
Sunday on every European church parish and religious community
to take in one refugee family in a gesture of solidarity, which
he said would start in the tiny Vatican state where he lives.
"I appeal to the parishes, the religious communities, the
monasteries and sanctuaries of all Europe to ... take in one
family of refugees," he said after his Sunday address in the
papal enclave.
The pope's call goes out to tens of thousands of Catholic
parishes in Europe as the number of refugees and migrants
arriving over land through the Balkans and across the
Mediterranean to Italy and Greece hits record levels.
There are more than 25,000 parishes in Italy alone, and more
than 12,000 in Germany, where many of the Syrians fleeing civil
war and people trying to escape poverty and hardship in other
countries say they want to end up.
The crowd in St. Peter's Square applauded as the pontiff
said: "Every parish, every religious community, every monastery,
every sanctuary of Europe, take in one family."
In a separate message on Sunday, the pope, himself the
grandson of Italian emigrants to Argentina, made an apparent
criticism of a wall Hungary is building at the EU's border.
"It is violence to build walls and barriers to stop those
who look for a place of peace. It is violence to push back those
who flee inhuman conditions in the hope of a better future," he
said in a letter to a Church association meeting in Albania.
The Vatican's two parishes will take in a family of refugees
each in the coming days, said Francis, whose first trip after
his election in 2013 was to the Italian island of Lampedusa,
halfway between Sicily and Tunisia, where many refugees and
migrants arrive by boat.
The Italian coast guard said it had coordinated the rescue
of 436 migrants who made distress calls from their rubber boats
on Saturday and Sunday.
Francis said taking in migrant families was a "concrete
gesture" to prepare for the extraordinary Holy Year on the theme
of mercy which is due to begin on Dec. 8.
