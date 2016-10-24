LONDON, Oct 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Big fashion
brands are failing to protect Syrian refugees from "endemic"
abuse in Turkish clothing factories supplying European
retailers, a monitoring group said on Tuesday.
Child labour, pitiful pay and dangerous conditions are among
the risks facing undocumented Syrian refugees working in
Turkey's garment industry, according to the Business and Human
Rights Resource Centre.
The London-based charity surveyed 38 major brands with
Turkish factories in their supply chains on steps they are
taking to protect vulnerable refugee workers from exploitation.
"A handful of leading brands, like NEXT and New Look,
demonstrate it is a moral imperative, and commercially viable,
to treat refugees with respect," Phil Bloomer, the watchdog's
executive director, said in a statement.
"The great majority of brands are doing too little. They
should learn rapidly from these leaders to outlaw abuse of
refugees in their supply chains, and insist their suppliers
provide decent work for all their workers."
Almost 3 million refugees - more than half aged under 18 -
have fled to Turkey to escape war in Syria. Many work illegally
in Turkey's garment industry, which supplies $17 billion in
clothing and shoes a year, mostly to Europe, especially Germany.
A Reuters investigation this year found evidence of Syrian
refugee children in Turkey working in clothes factories in
illegal conditions. Turkey bans children under 15 from working.
A BBC Panorama investigation broadcast on Monday found that
Syrian refugee children had been working in factories making
clothes for British high street retailer Marks & Spencer (M&S)
and online store ASOS.
An M&S spokesperson told Reuters before the BBC report
aired: "We had previously found no evidence of Syrian workers
employed in factories that supply us, so we were very
disappointed by these findings, which are extremely serious and
are unacceptable to M&S."
An ASOS spokeswoman declined to comment.
The Business and Human Rights Resource Centre said many
brands justified inaction on labour exploitation by denying the
existence of refugees of any age in their supply chains.
In its survey, drawn up with trade unions and rights
advocates, only nine brands reported that they had found
unregistered Syrian refugees on factory floors.
Those brands were ASOS, C&A, H&M, KiK, LC Waikiki, Primark,
New Look, NEXT and Otto Group.
Until this year, Syrians were not entitled to work permits,
so many refugees worked informally.
Turkey started to issue permits in January, but the Business
and Human Rights Resource Centre said "the vast majority of
Syrian refugees continue to work without legal protections,
making them vulnerable to abuse".
It said ASOS, C&A, Esprit, GAP, Inditex, LC Waikiki,
Mothercare, New Look, Otto Group, Primark, Tesco, Tchibo and
White Stuff all now expect suppliers to support unregistered
refugees to get work permits.
"This is a positive shift given many brands previously cited
a zero tolerance policy towards unregistered refugees working in
factories, leading to their dismissal - the worst outcome for
their welfare," the charity said in a report.
It praised NEXT, New Look and Mothercare for having detailed
plans for protecting refugees and for paying a minimum wage even
when Syrians are employed without work permits.
The monitoring group criticised standard methods used to
make sure supply chains are free from labour exploitation, in
which brands announce in advance audits of so-called first-tier
suppliers.
Rights groups say a lot of abuse occurs at the murkier ends
of supply chains when suppliers subcontract production from
third-party factories that are much harder to keep track of.
The Business and Human Rights Resource Centre noted that
Adidas, C&A, Debenhams, LC Waikiki, Puma, Inditex, ASOS, H&M and
NEXT audited sub-contractors below the first tier. But it said
much more needed to be done.
The survey showed a minority of brands were taking
collective action on exploitation in Turkey through the Ethical
Trading Initiative, an alliance of trade unions, firms and
charities promoting workers' rights, the group said.
"Disappointingly, six brands did not respond to the (survey)
questions - Gerry Weber, Lidl, Mexx, New Yorker, River Island
and Sainsbury's," it added in its report.
Nobody was immediately available for comment at New Yorker,
Mexx or Lidl. A River Island spokeswoman declined to comment.
A Sainsbury's spokesperson told Thomson Reuters Foundation:
"We expect our suppliers, both in the UK and abroad, to follow
our Code of Conduct for Ethical Trade, which incorporates the
Base Code of the Ethical Trading Initiative."
A spokeswoman for Gerry Weber said in an email: "We have
raised awareness with our suppliers for the issue and are
furthermore on site with our own staff. Additionally we realise
audits with independent third parties."
Arcadia, Burberry, s.Oliver, SuperGroup, VF Corp and Walmart
only provided short statements in response to the survey, the
Business and Human Rights Resource Centre said.
(Reporting by Timothy Large; additional reporting by Zabihullah
Noori; editing by Ros Russell; Please credit the Thomson Reuters
Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, which covers
humanitarian news, women's rights, trafficking and climate
change. Visit www.trust.org)