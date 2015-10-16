BRUSSELS Oct 16 Italian Prime Minister Matteo
Renzi made an unusual personal attack on a top EU official on
Friday, accusing European Council President Donald Tusk of
slighting the Italian people in remarks about refugees.
Leaving a Brussels summit that Tusk had chaired, Renzi was
asked by reporters about comments last week in which the former
Polish prime minister bracketed Italy with Hungary as member
states which had broken EU rules on handling migrants.
"What President Tusk said showed little respect for the
efforts of the Italian people," Renzi said, adding that Italy,
which has taken in large numbers for many years, had given
"lessons in civilisation and generosity" to other EU countries.
Italian diplomats said Tusk's criticism was particularly
wounding in associating Italy with Hungary, whose right-wing
government has built razor-wire fences to keep migrants out.
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Jan Strupczewski
and Alastair Macdonald)