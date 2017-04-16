(Corrects number confirmed dead)

ROME Seven migrants died in the Mediterranean off the coast of Libya while trying to reach Europe on Sunday, an official of a rescue ship said.

Reuters had earlier erroneously reported that 20 people had died.

Chris Catrambone, co-founder of the Malta-based Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS), said "the discrepancy was due to confusion" in communication between two ships involved in the rescue operation.

Rescue ships took on thousands of survivors from dinghies in deteriorating weather between Friday and Sunday.

(Reporting by Darrin Zammit Lupi; Writing by Philip Pullella; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)