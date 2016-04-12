A boy stands next to a border fence on the Greek side of the border as Macedonian police stand guard on the Macedonian side, close to a makeshift camp for refugees and migrants near the Greek village of Idomeni, April 12, 2016. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

STRASBOURG The European Union executive said on Tuesday that Greece has made progress in policing its part of the bloc's external border but more action was needed before emergency controls inside the free-travel zone can be lifted.

Germany and other EU states introduced temporary border checks inside the so-called Schengen area, blaming Athens for failing to control its frontiers amid a mass influx of migrants and refugees arriving on Greek Aegean islands from Turkey.

Until recently, most of those migrants were waved through on their journey to wealthy northern Europe, often without being registered.

The legal base for the temporary checks expires in May and the European Commission must decide whether Greece, overwhelmed by the arrival of more than a million people in the last year, has remedied the shortcomings. Otherwise Brussels can allow for the extension of border checks for up to two years.

A cascade of border closures since late last year has cut the flow of people through the Western Balkans, the main migratory route from Greece to Germany, to a trickle.

Arrivals from Turkey have also slowed since a controversial deal was agreed with the EU last month, under which Ankara is to take back all rejected migrants and asylum seekers from Greek islands.

The Commission aims to restore the normal functioning of the Schengen zone of passport-free travel by the end of the year.

The EU executive said on Tuesday that Greece had made "significant progress" on the border but that "further improvements" were needed, including more rapid use of EU funds provided to help the country manage the flow of people.

Brussels disbursed 181 million euros ($206.03 million) in emergency assistance to Athens and relief groups working on the migration crisis since the start of 2015, the Commission said.

That comes on top of long-term funding for Greece envisaged at 509.5 million euros over 2014-2020, it said.

The Commission said only 1,145 prospective refugees have been relocated from Greece and Italy to other EU states so far under a scheme meant to redistribute 160,000 asylum seekers to alleviate pressure on the two frontline countries.

With bitter divisions between EU states on how to tackle the migration crisis, the plan has so far been a failure. As of April 11, Slovakia, Slovenia, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Croatia had not take anyone under the scheme.

"Greater efforts on relocation are increasingly urgent in view of the humanitarian situation in Greece," the Commission said. "Based on the latest information available, between 35,000 and 40,000 persons in Greece would be eligible for relocation."

($1 = 0.8785 euros)

(Additional reporting and writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Paul Taylor)