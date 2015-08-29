BERLIN Aug 29 The "glaring failures" of some
European countries to take in refugees are turning the
Mediterranean into a mass grave and creating gruesome scenes at
borders, the head of the European Parliament has said.
Martin Schulz, a German Social Democrat, said those European
governments that have resisted European Union proposals to agree
a common plan must do more to deal with the crisis, which is
intensifying due to a surge in migrants fleeing war and poverty.
The International Organization for Migration estimates a
third of a million people have crossed the Mediterranean so far
this year to wash up in southern Europe.
"We are not dealing with a failure of the EU, but rather
with a glaring failure of some governments, who don't want to
take responsibility and thereby impede a joint European
solution," Schulz told Germany's Die Welt newspaper.
Germany expects to receive a record 800,000 refugees and
asylum-seekers this year.
"The governments of some member states must finally remove
their blockade and end this unworthy game," Schulz said.
He did not single out any states. However, Hungary, which is
part of Europe's passport-free Schengen zone, is building a
fence along its border with Serbia to contain what it calls a
threat to European security, prosperity and identity.
Britain has a long-standing exemption from EU rules on
border issues, along with Ireland and Denmark. Eastern European
states have pleaded immigrants would simply not fit in.
The difficulty of agreeing a common policy was manifest in
June when leaders angrily rejected European Commission chief
Jean-Claude Juncker's proposal that they accept binding quotas
to share out asylum-seekers from Italy and Greece.
"The current refugee crisis shows what happens when there is
less Europe," Schulz said.
"The Mediterranean becomes a mass grave, gruesome scenes
play out at borders, there is mutual blame - and those in
greatest need, seeking our protection, are left without help."
Austria said on Friday 71 refugees, including a baby girl,
were found dead in an abandoned freezer truck, while Libya
recovered the bodies of 105 migrants washed ashore after their
overcrowded boat sank on its way to Europe.
Schulz said some EU countries, "who don't care about
European integration", had prevented agreement on a Europe-wide
plan to tackle the refugee crisis.
"That is more than cynical, when one looks at the plight of
the refugees."
(editing by John Stonestreet)