* Ministers meet in Paris to discuss European rail security
* Call for Schengen rule change after Amsterdam-Paris train
attack
* EU migrant crisis also raising questions over open borders
* European Commission says rules give states enough
flexibility
By Alastair Macdonald
BRUSSELS, Aug 28 Concerned about security
threats and illegal migration, some European governments are
considering amending the Schengen border code, which eliminated
systematic frontier controls across much of Europe.
A week after passengers subdued a gunman on an
Amsterdam-Paris express, interior and transport ministers from
nine countries will meet on Saturday in Paris to discuss
improving security on cross-border trains. They may also discuss
efforts to contain a flood of migrants from the Middle East and
Africa.
The Belgian government said on Friday it would make several
proposals at the Paris talks, including on the border code. A
spokesman for Prime Minister Charles Michel declined to detail
them but said change could improve security without undermining
the principle of passport-free travel.
"We say `yes' to the free movement of people, `no' to the
free movement of people with Kalashnikovs," the spokesman said.
However, the European Commission, the EU executive which
enforces the Schengen code, insists it sees no need to change
the rules, either to improve security or control migration.
"Raising questions over Schengen won't solve anything," the
Commission's deputy head, Frans Timmermans, told Belgian public
radio on Thursday. "Schengen doesn't stop any member state from
tightening security checks."
He was responding to a warning by the mayor of Antwerp that
border controls would be "almost inevitable" if migrants and
security suspects kept coming into southern Europe and heading
north over the Schengen frontiers.
Asked about the Belgian suggestions for amending the rules,
a Commission spokeswoman said: "We would prefer to work within
the existing framework of the Schengen border code."
EXPECT MORE INSPECTION
Michel said after the attack on the Amsterdam-Paris express,
Europeans should now expect more checks on their documents and
baggage.
EU officials say governments are free to check for, say,
weapons, and Schengen permits them to check people's identities,
including at their frontiers, if there are specific security
threats. Germany, for example, imposed border controls when it
hosted the G7 summit in June.
Talk of more sweeping curbs in the Schengen zone - which
excludes Britain but includes non-EU members Norway and
Switzerland - troubles business leaders, who see the speed and
ease of moving people around Europe as a boon for the economy.
Still, a discussion on security and asylum may be useful,
because national governments taking unilateral steps could
challenge the Schengen zone code, said Elizabeth Collett,
director of the Europe office of the Migration Policy Institute,
a Washington-based think tank.
"One of the dangers of not at least looking at the tension
that exists with the Schengen mechanism right now is that
individual countries are starting to reintroduce some form of
increased checks at the border," she said. That could start to
erode the system towards a "Schengen-lite", she said.
If nothing else, Collett argued, the sheer cost of checking
passports made a collapse of Schengen hard to imagine. "But you
might see selected, targeted checks emerging," she said. "It is
worth having a discussion about it rather than sweeping it under
the carpet."
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr, editing by
Larry King)