* Serbia sets midnight deadline for Croatia to lift cargo
blockade
* Croatia angry at Serbia for directing migrants to their
border
* Passenger traffic restored at one narrow crossing
By Aleksandar Vasovic
TOVARNIK, Croatia, Sept 23 A single, narrow
border crossing between Serbia and Croatia was opened overnight
for passenger traffic, but cargo trucks remained blocked in a
deepening dispute between the ex-Yugoslav republics over the
flow of migrants across their joint frontier.
Serbia has set a midnight deadline for Croatia to lift a
blockade on cargo traffic from Serbia, imposed on Monday in
retaliation for Serbia directing the flow of migrants across the
Croatian border.
Croatia had already closed seven of eight border crossings
to traffic, and late on Tuesday the eighth was closed by
protesting truck drivers.
More than 30,000 migrants, many of them Syrian refugees,
have entered European Union member Croatia from Serbia since
Tuesday last week, when Hungary barred their entry to the EU by
sealing its southern border with Serbia with a metal fence.
They are being bussed by Serbia direct to the Croatian
border, having entered Serbia from Macedonia, and trekking
through fields beyond the official border crossings. Croatia
says it cannot cope with the numbers, saying Serbia should send
them to Hungary and Romania too.
SLEEPING IN CEMETERY
Both Serbia and Croatia were part of socialist Yugoslavia
but Croatia broke away in 1991 and fought a war against
Belgrade-backed Serb rebels until 1995. Croatia joined the EU in
2013, and Serbia wants to follow suit.
With a queue of trucks on the Belgrade-Zagreb highway 12 km
(7 miles) long, Serbia gave Croatia until the end of Wednesday
to lift the cargo blockade or face political, legal and economic
retaliation.
"Serbia must reply to the destruction of its economic
integrity and national policy," Serbian Prime Minister
Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday.
Croatia on Tuesday eased the blockade to allow through only
trucks carrying perishable goods. In protest, frustrated drivers
parked several trucks in no-man's land across the main
Bajakovo-Batrovci crossing, halting all road traffic.
"We had to do it," said a driver from the Serbian town of
Novi Pazar who gave his name as Emin. "We've been here for
almost three days and no one even come to ask us whether we're
hungry or thirsty or to bring us anything."
Croatian authorities later opened the nearby Tovarnik-Sid
crossing to passenger traffic, but not trucks.
Croatia is sending migrants north across its own border with
Hungary - which in turn sends them to Austria - but is
struggling to keep pace with the influx. A camp opened in
Opatovac in eastern Croatia is fast reaching capacity, while
thousands are stuck in no-man's land between Sid and Tovarnik,
some sleeping in a cemetery.
(Writing by Matt Robinson; editing by Ralph Boulton)