By Aleksandar Vasovic and Ivana Sekularac
OPATOVAC, Croatia/BELGRADE, Sept 23 Serbia
banned Croatian cargo traffic and goods on Wednesday in a bitter
row over the flow of migrants across their joint border,
plunging relations to their lowest ebb since the overthrow of
late Serbian strongman Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.
Serbia imposed the embargo in retaliation for border
restrictions levied by European Union member Croatia, which has
hit out at its eastern neighbour for directing the flow of
migrants through the Balkan peninsula over their joint border.
Zagreb had banned all trucks but those carrying perishable
goods from entering from Serbia and shut seven of eight road
border crossings, saying Serbia should direct the migrants to
Hungary and Romania too.
As a midnight deadline set by Serbia for Croatia to lift the
blockade expired, Belgrade said it was left with no choice but
to "introduce measures to protect its statehood."
"From this moment, the Serbian police will not allow the
entry through any border crossing any cargo vehicle registered
in Croatia nor any truck carrying goods made in Croatia,"
Serbian Interior Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told reporters on
the Serbian-Croatian border.
"We are ready to talk to reach an agreement even tonight,"
he said.
The dispute is now the most serious in the 15 years since
the ouster of Milosevic, who presided over Belgrade's backing
for Serb rebels in Croatia during a 1991-95 war after Zagreb
declared independence from socialist Yugoslavia.
The two countries began rebuilding relations after
Milosevic's popular overthrow, though they often exchange harsh
words. Croatia become the EU's newest member in 2013, and Serbia
wants one day to follow suit.
Stefanovic said Serbia had other measures in its arsenal
that it might apply, without giving details.
More than 40,000 migrants, many of them Syrian refugees,
have entered Croatia from Serbia since Tuesday last week, when
Hungary barred their entry to the EU by sealing its southern
border with Serbia with a metal fence.
They are being bussed by Serbia directly to the Croatian
border, having entered Serbia from Macedonia, and trekking
through fields beyond the official border crossings.
Croatia has said it cannot cope with the sheer numbers, and
that Serbia should send them to Hungary through their main
official border point at Horgos, and also to Romania.
Croatia is sending migrants north across its own border with
Hungary, which in turn sends them to Austria. But Zagreb is
struggling to keep pace with the influx, leading to desperate
and sometimes angry scenes at over-crowded camps and train
stations.
Croatian Prime Minister Zoran Milanovic, in Brussels at a
summit of EU leaders on the migration crisis, had already
indicated he would not bow to the Serbian deadline.
"Until I see the Budapest-Belgrade axis stop burdening
Croatia with refugees, I will remain convinced that they are
doing something behind our back," he told reporters.
"I will remain so convinced until Serbia starts sending
people to Hungary too, and not just to Croatia."
