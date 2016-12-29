(Adds updated death toll, details, quotes)
BELGRADE Dec 29 Three Afghan migrants died and
another 11, including six children were injured in a traffic
accident in southern Serbia on Thursday when a passenger car
crammed with people swerved off the road and hit a safety
barrier, the interior ministry said.
The driver, a suspected smuggler, fled the scene, while all
the injured were transported to the hospital in the nearby city
of Nis, 200 kilometers (124 miles) south of Belgrade, the
ministry said in a statement.
Two migrants were killed on the spot and a child later died
in the hospital, Zoran Radovanovic, the director of a local
hospital in Nis told reporters. "One woman had both legs
amputated," he said.
Serbia was a focal point for migrants last year, when
hundreds of thousands fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle
East and Asia travelled up through the Balkans to reach wealthy
Western Europe.
Although that route was closed off in March, Serbian
authorities estimate a further 110,000 migrants have passed
through the country, many using smugglers to travel across
Serbia and cross its barbed-wire border with Hungary.
On Monday, Serbian authorities arrested three men on
suspicion of people trafficking after 77 migrants were found
hidden in cargo vehicles.
According to the UN refugee agency, around 7,000 migrants
are stranded in camps in Serbia.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)