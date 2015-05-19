CATANIA, Italy May 19 Two smugglers arrested
over the deaths of hundreds drowned in the Mediterranean's most
deadly shipwreck in decades will not be charged with kidnapping
because assertions migrants had been locked below deck had
proved wrong, an Italian prosecutor said on Tuesday.
The two face homicide charges over the sinking of the
20-metre fishing boat last month that killed some 800 migrants
and raised international alarm about attempts by thousands to
flee across the Mediterranean in often ramshackle boats from
Libya.
In initial testimony, one survivor had told prosecutors the
doors to the lower deck had been blocked; but Italian prosecutor
Giovanni Salvi said further testimony and underwater video of
the shipwreck showed that was not true.
"Many people were below deck, but they weren't locked in,"
Salvi told reporters at the Catania, Italy, courthouse.
Charges of kidnapping would therefore no longer be pressed
against the captain, a Tunisian, and the Syrian crew member.
The Catania court on Monday confirmed the arrest of the two
smugglers, who survivors said had been in charge of navigation,
on charges of multiple homicide and people smuggling.
Prosecutors accuse the men of mishandling the boat and
causing it to collide with a Portuguese merchant ship - the
"King Jacob" - which was coming to its assistance.
As the passengers rushed away from the side of the boat that
struck the merchant ship, the grossly overloaded vessel capsized
and sank within minutes. Salvi said the King Jacob had been
"cleared of any responsibility" for the disaster.
Video shot by an Italian navy submersible showed that many
bodies remain inside the vessel, sources have told Reuters; but
Salvi said on Tuesday he has no reason to request recovery of
the vessel, which has been located in 375 metres (1,235 feet) of
water some 135 km (85 miles) north of Libya.
Italy recovered the bodies of hundreds of migrants who
drowned in October 2013 off the island of Lampedusa, but that
was a much simpler operation because the shipwreck was in 30
metres of water and only 2 km from the coast.
Since the court will not order the recovery, it will be up
to Prime Minister Matteo Renzi to decide whether to undertake
what would be an expensive and difficult operation. Earlier this
month, Renzi said he would do all he could to recover the
bodies.
Of the 24 bodies that have been recovered, only two have
been identified, and the court has the probable names of two
others. Twenty-eight, including the two alleged smugglers,
survived.
