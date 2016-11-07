AUGUSTA, Italy Almost 700 migrants arrived at the Italian port town of Augusta on Monday after being rescued from their perilous boat journey across the Mediterranean Sea.

The migrants, rescued by Italian and Spanish ships, crowded on the deck of the vessel as it approached the Sicilian port, where Red Cross personnel waited to assist them.

Italy's coast guard said on Saturday more than 2,200 migrants were rescued at sea that day as they tried to reach Europe and 10 bodies were recovered.

The International Organization for Migration said last week that 4,220 migrants had died in the Mediterranean this year.

