BRATISLAVA, Sept 9 The European Commission's proposals for a regional response to an influx of migrants include several positive points but Slovakia still opposes mandatory quotas, Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajcak said on Wednesday.

"(Commission President Jean-Claude) Juncker's proposal has several positive points," he told reporters.

He said Slovakia rejected proposals on how many migrants must be taken by each EU member state and also opposed giving the Commission, the EU's executive branch, too much power in dealing with the migration crisis.