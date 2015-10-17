LJUBLJANA Oct 17 The first bus full of migrants
has arrived at a Slovenian border crossing with Croatia on
Saturday, the Slovenian police said, after Hungary shut its
border with Croatia late on Friday, diverting them towards
Slovenia.
"The bus is on the border crossing (Gruskovje) and the
migrants will now go through a registration process," police
spokesman Bojan Kitel told Reuters. He was unable to say how
many people were on the bus.
Slovenia has cancelled all rail traffic from Croatia so that
migrants are not able to enter the country by train.
(Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)