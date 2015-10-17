* Hungary declares southern border closed to migrants
* Budapest revives border controls for Slovenia
* Signs of a backlog building in Serbia
* Croatia warns of "domino effect" if Germany shuts door
By Aleksandar Vasovic and Marja Novak
OPATOVAC, Croatia/LJUBLJANA, Oct 17 Migrants
streaming across the Balkans reached Slovenia on Saturday,
diverted overnight by the closure of Hungary's border with
Croatia in the latest demonstration of Europe's disjointed
response to the flow of people reaching its borders.
Hungary's right-wing government declared its southern
frontier with Croatia off limits to migrants, blocking entry
with a metal fence and razor wire, just as it did a month ago on
its border with Serbia.
Croatia began directing migrants west to Slovenia, which
said hundreds had arrived already and more were on their way.
Slovenia said they would be registered before continuing
their journey to Austria and Germany, the preferred destination
of the vast majority, many of them Syrians fleeing war.
But their movement had slowed visibly, with dozens of buses
lined up at Serbia's border with Croatia through the night and
into Saturday as Croatian police controlled their entry, a
Reuters reporter said. Slovenia suspended rail traffic with
Croatia, saying it needed "complete control" over the flow.
Aid agencies are concerned about backlogs of migrants
building in the Balkans, battered by autumn winds and rain as
temperatures drop before winter.
Hungary said it had reinstated border controls on its
frontier with Slovenia, effectively suspending Europe's Schengen
system of passport-free travel though it said it was acting
within the Schengen rules. Both Slovenia and Hungary are part of
the Schengen Area while Croatia is not.
A government spokesman said Budapest had taken the step
because "migrants appeared" on the Slovenian side of the border.
Hungary says it is duty-bound to protect the borders of the
European Union from the tide of migrants, most of them Muslims
who Hungary says threaten the prosperity, security and
"Christian values" of Europe.
With several other ex-Communist members of the EU, Hungary
opposes a plan by the bloc to share out 120,000 refugees among
its members. That is only a small proportion of the 700,000
migrants expected to reach Europe's shores by boat and dinghy
from North Africa and Turkey this year, many of them fleeing war
and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.
"DOMINO EFFECT"
Hungary dismissed as insufficient a proposal at an EU summit
on Thursday to give Turkey 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in aid
and the prospect of easier travel visas and "re-energised" talks
on joining the bloc if it helps stem the flow of migrants across
its territory.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, one of Europe's most
vociferous opponents of immigration, wants the formation of a
joint force to protect the borders of Greece, where most
migrants arrive across the Aegean Sea from Turkey before heading
north through Macedonia and Serbia. Without that, his government
said it was left with no choice but to seal the border.
In Germany, a government official who declined to be named
said the Hungarian border measures did little to solve the
problem. "The measures run counter to our efforts to establish
EU solidarity," the source said.
Slovenia, a small country of 2 million people, says it will
allow in as many migrants as it is able to register and
accommodate and put the army on standby to aid the effort.
"At the moment there are no problems and no need to use the
army, but it is right to have such a plan if needed," Interior
Ministry state secretary Bostjan Sefic told a news conference.
The first migrants of this new wave through Slovenia reached
Austria on Saturday afternoon, police said. More were expected
later in the day, with some 1,800 on board one train in Croatia
that was due to stop at the Slovenian border.
Both Ljubljana and Zagreb say they will not restrict the
flow so long as Austria and Germany keep their doors open.
Otherwise, Croatian Interior Minister Ranko Ostojic warned of a
"domino effect" of closed borders and migrant backlogs.
"It will be a lot of trouble for all countries and I cannot
predict what will happen in this situation," Ostojic, speaking
in English, told reporters at a migrant camp in the eastern
Croatian village of Opatovac.
"They are risking their lives and nobody is able to stop
this flow ... without shooting."
Despite rough seas, coastguards said migrants were still
attempting the short but perilous crossing to Greece from
Turkey, the main route for Syrian refugees embarking on their
journey to northern Europe.
At least 16 migrants, including nine children, drowned in
the Aegean Sea as they tried to reach Greek islands from Turkey,
the Greek and Turkish coastguards said on Saturday, and more
were missing.
In the Mediterranean, the Italian navy said it had rescued
562 migrants, all from sub-Saharan Africa, trying to reach
Europe on five boats in difficulty in the Mediterranean on
Saturday.
