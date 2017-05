DOBOVA, Slovenia Slovenian police said on Thursday they would to return to Croatia some 150 migrants on a train from Croatia halted at the Dobova train station on the Slovenian side of the border.

"We will return them to Croatia in the shortest time possible," Anton Stubljar, head of the sector for state border and foreigners at the Novo Mesto police administration, told reporters.

(Reporting by Marja Novak and Almir Demirovic; Editing by Alison Williams)