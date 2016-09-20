Sept 20 Billionaire investor George Soros said
in an opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal that he would
invest $500 million to meet the needs of migrants and refugees.
The investment comes in response to the Obama
administration's "Call to Action" initiative, asking U.S.
companies to help ease the migrant crisis. (on.wsj.com/2cE0JnK)
Soros, founder of the Open Society Foundations, also said he
plans to work closely with the Office of the United Nations High
Commissioner for Refugees and the International Rescue Committee
to guide his investments.
This comes a day after the ceasefire between the U.S. and
Russia in Syria ended, after a Syrian or Russian aircraft
attacked an aid convoy near Aleppo.
Open Society Foundations was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)