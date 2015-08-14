MADRID Aug 14 Three young African men who
squeezed into hidden compartments in a car to enter a Spanish
territory in North Africa were found in critical condition by
border police, the Spanish government said on Friday.
Photos released by the Interior Ministry showed one of the
migrants curled up in the spare wheel well of the vehicle, which
had been turned into a hidden compartment. Two others were found
in another false bottom built into the car.
They could not stand and could barely breathe because of
the cramped space, heat and exhaust gases, the ministry said.
They recovered after being given emergency treatment.
The three - two from Guinea and one from Ivory Coast, aged
from 18 to 25 - were found on Wednesday when border police at a
crossing between Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla grew
suspicious and searched the car.
The 39-year-old Spanish driver of the car was arrested,
accused of a "crime against the rights of foreign citizens", the
ministry said in a statement.
African migrants are taking increasingly desperate measures
to try to reach Europe. Thousands have died making the voyage
across the Mediterranean. Last week, a Moroccan man suffocated
while being smuggled to Spain in a suitcase stowed in the boot
of a car.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft, editing by Larry King)