AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 The body of a dead stowaway
was found on Saturday in the landing gear of a cargo plane at
Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, police said.
Border police spokesman Dennis Muller said the flight had
arrived from Africa, but declined to provide more details about
the origin or airline due to an ongoing investigation into the
death. He also gave no details about the stowaway.
The discovery came as Europe struggles with the most serious
refugee crisis since World War Two.
Roughly 1,500 asylum seekers, mostly from war-torn countries
in the Middle East and Africa, arrive in the Netherlands per
week and Dutch reception centres are near capacity.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Pravin Char)