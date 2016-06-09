By Khalid Abdelaziz
| KHARTOUM, June 9
KHARTOUM, June 9 Eritreans in Sudan said on
Thursday that a man extradited to Italy and accused of being a
kingpin in an international people-smuggling ring was actually
one of their friends and police had arrested the wrong man.
Italian and British officials said on Wednesday they had
worked together to secure the arrest of Medhane Yehdego Mered,
nicknamed "the General", in Sudan and hailed his extradition as
a rare victory in the struggle against human trafficking.
Italian police released a video of the man they said was
Mered arriving at an airport in Rome, but two Eritreans who live
in Sudan told Reuters on Thursday it was a case of mistaken
identity.
Instead the man is Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe, an Eritrean
refugee who wanted to emigrate to Europe, the two friends said.
Other Eritrean witnesses in Sudan told Britain's Guardian
newspaper the same thing.
"I know personally the man arrested and extradited to Italy
and he is the wrong person. He came to Sudan recently and still
cannot speak Arabic, but his first name is the same as Medhane,"
Haile, a 45-year-old Eritrean refugee in Sudan, told Reuters.
A second Eritrean man, Tisfai, said: "For sure the person
who was arrested is not the General... It is difficult to
capture the General because he is like a ghost, moving from one
place to another."
Both men declined to given their full names for fear of
reprisal by gangs or Sudanese authorities, they said.
Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Wednesday it
helped track down Mered in Sudan. In response to the Guardian
article, an NCA spokesperson said: "This is a complex multi
partner operation and it is too soon to speculate about these
claims."
Palermo prosecutors are scheduled to hold a first interview
with the alleged smuggler on Friday in Rome, where he is being
held.
Because they have numerous recordings of Mered in telephone
conversations, prosecutors are considering the use of voice
recognition software to help determine whether they got the
smuggler or someone else, judicial sources said.
The court's chief prosecutor, Francesco Lo Voi, told Reuters
he had no comment at this time, but Ansa news agency quoted Lo
Voi saying "the arrest, delivery and extradition to Italy were
officially communicated by the National Crime Agency and Sudan
authorities through Interpol."
Two lawyers have been named to defend the Eritrean man held
in Rome. Neither was immediately available for comment. He was
detained in Khartoum by Sudanese police on May 24 on an
international arrest warrant, and was brought to Italy on a
state plane late on Tuesday.
Tisfai said the man who was arrested was "lucky because he
will be able to seek refuge in Europe and get financial
compensation from Rome for what happened to him."
(Additional reporting by Wladimir Pantaleone in Palermo,
writing by Steve Scherer and Crispian Balmer in Rome.)