ROME, June 10 An Eritrean extradited to Italy
from Sudan this week and accused of being a people smuggler has
denied the allegation and says he is the victim of mistaken
identity, his lawyer said on Friday.
Italian and British officials announced on Wednesday they
had secured the arrest of Medhane Yehdego Mered, an alleged
trafficking kingpin. However, when images of the man were
published, friends and family said he was an Eritrean refugee
named Medhanie Tesfamariam Berhe.
Italian magistrates interviewed the suspect for the first
time on Friday in front of his lawyer. "I was arrested by
mistake," lawyer Michele Calantropo quoted his client as saying.
