STOCKHOLM Dec 3 The Swedish government is
preparing a proposal that would make it possible on security
grounds to halt road traffic across the Oresund bridge to
Denmark as the Nordic country struggles to come to grips with a
record influx of asylum seekers.
The proposal, not yet finalised, would be part of
legislation requiring identity checks on all public
transportation to Sweden in a bid to cut the number of asylum
seekers, a spokeswoman for the infrastructure minister said.
It would include giving the government the option of
temporarily closing road traffic over the bridge - but not
trains - and other roads into Sweden, spokeswoman Elin Tibell
said.
The Oresund bridge, linking Denmark's capital Copenhagen
with Sweden's third largest city Malmo, is extensively used by
commuters as well as for freight traffic. Around 20,000 motor
vehicles cross it every day.
Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson told local news
agency TT that closing the bridge would be a very dramatic
measure and would only be used in an emergency.
"Our intent and our hope is that we will not have to use
this legal possibility," Johansson was quoted as saying.
Sweden, with a population of around 9.6 million people, has
proposed a number of changes to tighten asylum rules after the
Migration Agency said it expects up to 190,000 asylum seekers
this year.
