By Alexander Tange
| MALMO, Sweden
MALMO, Sweden Nov 12 Swedish police started
checking trains for migrants on Thursday, imposing the first
large-scale border controls in two decades, a move criticised by
one opposition party as ending a tradition of openness and by
others as being too little too late.
Officers waited at Hyllie station south of the city of
Malmo, the first stop in Sweden on a route from Denmark, checked
passengers' papers and led about 50 people away in the space of
one and a half hours.
The controls by a Nordic state that touts itself as a
"humanitarian superpower" underscored how the flow of refugees
into the European Union is straining its prized system of open
internal borders close to breaking point.
Parents with toddlers and young children, some of them
wrapped in blankets, waited by the track waiting to be
processed.
"We take the ones who want asylum here in Sweden and get
them to Malmo on buses," said one police officer.
"The rest are sent back on trains to where they came from.
If that's Copenhagen, then that's where we send them back to."
Many of the migrants appeared reluctant to get off trains at
first, but eventually obeyed the police, who carried
standard-issue arms and wore bright yellow vests. No scuffles
broke out.
The Centre Party, a member of the centre-right opposition
alliance, has criticised the decision by centre-left Prime
Minister Stefan Lofven, saying it ends an open-door tradition.
Other rightist parties have said the measures are not enough
to help Sweden deal with up to 190,000 asylum seekers this year
- double the previous record from the early 1990s.
Lofven said it was impossible to know whether border
controls would lower the number of asylum seekers as that was
only one of factor dictating the flow into Sweden.
"However, it is important that we get order at the borders
so that we can control them," he told local news agency TT.
Until Thursday, the half-hour ride over the Oresund Bridge
separating Denmark and Sweden had no checks, under the European
union's border-free Schengen agreement.
At one point, police escorted 20 people, mostly men, from a
train. The group was asked whether they sought asylum and after
one refugee appeared to translate, most raised their hands. Five
youths refused, saying they wanted to move on to Norway.
(Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Additional reporting by Johan
Ahlander; Editing by Andrew Heavens)