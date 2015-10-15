STOCKHOLM Oct 15 The anti-immigration Sweden
Democrats said on Thursday they would launch an advertising
campaign in foreign media to discourage asylum-seekers from
heading to the Nordic country, where record numbers have sought
shelter this year.
The country's third-largest party after an election in 2014
said it would advertise in Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey where
thousands of refugees are living in camps.
The party may also buy space in newspapers and on TV in
countries like Germany and Denmark, transit countries for some
migrants coming to Sweden.
"It won't be a better future in Sweden," said Paula Bieler,
the Sweden Democrats' immigration spokeswoman.
"We have tented camps here. It's cold, chilly and snowy in
Sweden. There is a shortage of resources both for our own
population and for those who come here."
The party says it wants to slash the numbers by at least 90
percent.
Sweden expects more than 150,000 to arrive this year and
other Nordic countries are also seeing record numbers, sparking
a fierce debate about how to cope.
Denmark has taken out adverts in Lebanese newspapers
highlighting recent benefit cuts and aiming to put off potential
migrants.
The Sweden Democrats said they would push for a national
referendum on immigration and wanted tighter border controls.
Sweden's minority centre-left government and the Alliance
opposition bloc have ruled out any cooperation with the Sweden
Democrats, who hold the balance of power in parliament.
(Reporting by Johan Sennero and Johan Ahlander; editing by
Andrew Roche)