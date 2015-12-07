STOCKHOLM Dec 7 The top legal watchdog in
Sweden, a major destination for migrants flocking to Europe this
year, on Monday rejected a government request for the right to
impose tighter border controls and shut a bridge to Denmark.
The Swedish Council on Legislation said the centre-left
government's plan resembled martial law and would violate
refugees' right to seek asylum in Sweden.
Stockholm imposed temporary border controls in early
November, the first in over two decades and a turn-around in its
open-doors policy. The country has welcomed almost 160,000
refugees and migrants this year, more per capita than any other
European Union country.
Its latest step would fast-track a bill giving it the legal
right to tighten the border controls and to close down the
bridge between Sweden and Denmark if deemed necessary.
"The proposal has been prepared in great haste," the Council
wrote, adding that meant the draft text had been poorly
prepared. "This is particularly serious because the proposal is
similar to martial law."
The council has no legal mandate to disqualify proposed
legislation but it is unusual for Swedish lawmakers to disregard
its opinion.
However, in a comment to local news agency TT, a government
spokesman said it had no plans to withdraw the proposal.
"The Council on Legislation makes a different assessment
than the government regarding seriousness of the current refugee
situation," said Erik Brom Anderson, State Secretary to
Infrastructure Minister Anna Johansson. "The government's
assessment has not changed."
The European Commission formally authorised Sweden's
temporary reimposition of border controls last month to help get
a grip on the large influx of asylum seekers it has seen.
The United Nations said last week the number of refugees and
migrants pouring into Europe from countries including Syria,
Iraq and Afghanistan could reach 1 million this year
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Tom Heneghan)