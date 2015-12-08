STOCKHOLM Dec 8 Sweden's government has dropped
a plan to tighten control over the influx of migrants by halting
road traffic on a main bridge from Denmark in an emergency after
a top legal watchdog and the opposition objected, the interior
minister said on Tuesday.
The minority centre-left government said in November it
would widen ID checks to include all public transport to Sweden
and tighten asylum rules in a bid to reduce the number of asylum
seekers.
Last week it said the plans included a proposal to make it
possible for the government to halt road - but not railway -
traffic to Sweden on security grounds in an emergency, including
on the Oresund bridge to Denmark.
The Oresund bridge, linking Denmark's capital Copenhagen
with Sweden's third largest city Malmo, is extensively used by
commuters as well as for freight traffic. Around 20,000 motor
vehicles cross it every day.
But on Monday, the Swedish Council on Legislation, the top
legal watchdog, said the plans to tighten the borders resembled
martial law and would violate refugees' right to seek asylum in
Sweden.
Interior Minister Anders Ygeman told state broadcastere SVT
on Tuesday that the government would not push the proposals
through parliament with support from the anti-immigration Sweden
Democrats only and that it would now focus on widenening ID
checks where it has broader backing.
"We have had a discussion both in the government and with
the opposition after the Council's criticism, and we make the
overall assessment that we back down from the authorisation
about the bridge and proceed with the part about ID checks,"
Ygeman said.
The country expects up to 190,000 asylum seekers this year.
Sweden imposed temporary border controls in early November,
the first in over two decades and a turn-around in its generous
migration policies.
(Reporting by Daniel Dickson; Editing by Richard Balmforth)