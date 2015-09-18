BRIEF-Shenzhen Huaqiang Industry to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 12
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
ZURICH, Sept 18 Switzerland will accept up to 1,500 asylum seekers registered in Italy and Greece under the European Union's July programme to distribute 40,000 people in need as long as the Dublin system of handling refugees remains intact, the government said on Friday.
Neutral Switzerland, which has taken in only a fraction of the migrants trekking north from the Middle East and Africa, also committed to increasing by 70 million Swiss francs ($73.3 million) its aid earmarked for people affected by crises in Syria, Iraq and the horn of Africa.
President Simonetta Sommaruga said Swiss authorities did not expect a wave of migrants would be diverted from other countries along the migrants' route. She said border guards were prepared to step up spot checks if needed. "But we have no need for systematic border controls at this stage," she said.
($1 = 0.9555 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Larry King)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 2 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) to shareholders of record on May 11, for FY 2016
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05082017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 4:30 pm: Union Bank of India earnings press meet in Mumbai. FX Buzz analyst Jeremy Boulton analyses G7 currencies at 3:30 pm. To join the conversation, click on the link: https://forms.thoms