(Corrects UNHCR estimate in paragraphs 3 and 9 for displaced
people to 30,000 from 50,000)
By Humeyra Pamuk and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL/ANKARA Oct 23 Turkey is preparing for
tens of thousands more refugees from Syria as government forces
and Russian warplanes pound opposition-held areas, and officials
said many would try illegally to get to Europe.
Syrian government troops and their allies, backed by Russian
jets, launched an offensive against rebels battling to overthrow
President Bashar al-Assad south of Aleppo, still home to two
million people, a week ago.
Another offensive in Hama province, southwest of Aleppo, has
also displaced tens of thousands, aid workers say. Estimates of
the overall numbers on the move ranged between a U.N. refugee
agency (UNHCR) figure of 30,000 to as many as 100,000.
Turkish government and aid agency officials said there was
no sign yet of people from Aleppo and surrounding areas reaching
Turkey in large numbers but that it was just a matter of time.
"We are preparing our teams for a new wave. We have mobile
kitchens, food packaged," said Kerem Kinik, vice president of
the Turkish Red Crescent.
The situation had worsened since Russia launched air strikes
three weeks ago, he said.
"This affected the south and east part of Aleppo. Roughly
70-80,000 people moved from their houses and flats and now they
are trying to find a secure place," he told Reuters.
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday there were "strong
indications" a new wave of migration was starting from Aleppo
and renewed calls for a "safe zone" in Syria to protect
civilians, an idea that has won little international backing.
Amin Awad, Middle East director for the U.N. refugee agency
UNHCR, said Russian air strikes and increased fighting around
Aleppo had contributed to the "dynamic of displacement", with
about 30,000 displaced, but had not contributed much so far to
the refugee exodus.
Kinik and a Western diplomat said that refugees may,
however, be prevented from reaching the Turkish border,
obstructed by fighting on the way.
So far, the UNCHR has not seen "significant movement" across
borders due to the latest hostilities, UNHCR chief spokeswoman
Melissa Fleming said.
HEADED FOR EUROPE
A senior government official said Turkey, which is a staunch
opponent of Assad and has been incensed by Russia's intervention
in support of him, has been expecting new refugee movements
because Moscow's air strikes had targeted relatively stable
parts of Syria where civilians were sheltering.
Both Kinik and the government official said many would try
to smuggle themselves on to Europe, as Turkey and its European
partners struggle to combat people-trafficking networks.
"Our worry is the changing profile of the refugees. Migrants
who came to Turkey in the past had the hope of returning and saw
Turkey as a temporary home," the official said, requesting
anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"Now it has become a transit location. The final destination
is Europe...which is why steps must be taken to restore calm in
Syria. There's little point trying to address the symptoms
without solving the main problem."
Turkey is under pressure from the European Union, which it
aspires to join, to do more to keep refugees on its soil and
help stem the biggest migration movement the continent has seen
since World War Two. The EU has proposed financial aid and
faster membership for Turkey in the hope of winning its help.
But it is already sheltering more than 2.2 million refugees
and while its wants more funding, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu
said on Monday Turkey should not be expected to turn itself into
a "concentration camp" for refugees.
