* Trucking firms say border controls would fuel inflation
* Business already affected by queues and stowaways
* Say entire supply chains would have to be rethought
By Martinne Geller
LONDON, Sept 2 Truckers caught up in Europe's
migrant crisis say business is increasingly disrupted by queues
and stowaways, but they are far more worried governments will
step up border controls.
If the border-free zone within Europe were to disintegrate
or be scrapped, it would call into question not only the road
haulage industry's own, time-sensitive business model but the
supply chains of industries across the continent, they say.
Faced with an influx of migrants, the European Union's
28-nation members have accused one another of breaking the law
with ad hoc measures and failing to join forces to agree a
common, workable solution.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday that if
Europe fails to agree to a fair distribution of refugees, the
passport-free Schengen zone encompassing 26 European states
would be called into question.
For DSV, the third largest road freight operator in
Europe with more than 17,000 trucks on the roads every day, that
would have a serious impact that would end up fuelling
inflation.
"If they start to stop all the trucks it will be costly for
everyone and the bill will be passed on to customers and in the
end, goods will be more expensive," said Soren Schmidt, head of
DSV Road.
Jack Semple, Director of Policy for the UK's Road Haulage
Association said its more than 6,000 member companies were
already feeling the impact in an industry built on just-in-time
logistics, whether for car parts or fresh produce.
Strike action by ferry workers in June exacerbated the
situation by creating extra long queues.
"Our members tell us they have incurred substantial and
demonstrable losses but so too have their customers. We had one
case where a load of high-grade steel plate was written off
because migrants had got into the trailer because it was delayed
and that impacted all sorts of supply chains," Semple said.
"NEW ERA"
Britain is not a party to the Schengen agreement but its
companies, with parts coming and going across the continent,
would still be affected if it began to crumble.
"I think were Schengen to be scrapped, we're into a
completely new era," Semple said. "There would have to be a
rethinking of the European supply chain, stocking levels and
that would obviously impact on cash flow."
Cyrille Gibot, spokesman for Dutch logistics company TNT
Express, said it was looking closely at what ministers
or governments might decide. "For now we're not going to
speculate on what measures they could take," he said.
Austria's toughening of controls along its eastern borders
last week, after 71 migrants were found dead in a truck, created
long queues and raised the prospect other countries may follow
suit. "If that is permanent, it could spread like wildfire,"
said a senior European diplomat. "Schengen is under serious
stress."
For Jan Buczek, head of Poland's Association of
International Road Transport Carriers, talk of an end to
Schengen, or its gradual erosion, brings back bitter memories of
the time before Poland joined.
"There were passport, document controls, crosschecks, and
all of this increased the waiting time to hours at best and days
at worst," he said.
Buczek, who represents 5,500 companies, says there are
27,000 companies in Poland doing international road haulage,
employing 200,000 drivers.
"The cost of a driver-car set stands at around 200 euros a
day, so it's easy to imagine how much crossing borders used to
cost us monthly or annually before we joined."
The impact of any tightening of border controls would be
far-reaching, he said.
"Suspending the free flow of people within the EU would
definitely boost nationalistic tendencies, tendencies to close
national markets, and that would limit international road
transport, and have a really negative impact on the industry."
Schaak Poppe, spokesman for the Dutch port of Rotterdam,
Europe's largest, from which much of Germany's industrial output
departs for China, said containers would be hardest hit.
The impact on bulk materials would be relatively small,
since shipments of iron ore or oil were "relatively easy to deal
with when it comes to customs", he said.
The situation with containers would be far more serious,
since shipments went in relatively small batches of 35 by train
or inland barges, he said.
"Especially for trucking it would have quite an impact."
A spokesman for Swiss logistics group Panalpina
said 80 percent of its overland business in Europe takes place
in the Schengen zone. Its abolition would mean more queues,
delays, increased costs and possibly missed deadlines.
"If border controls are introduced and depending on how
thorough they might be, this could have an impact on our
business, and also on industry as a whole," he said.
